Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Northland Securities from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 123.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Eyenovia stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 23,419 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $93,676.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 50,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $299,276. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Eyenovia by 314.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 131,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 14.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Eyenovia by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 94,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eyenovia by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

