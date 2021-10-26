Crane (NYSE:CR) PT Raised to $125.00

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $115.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.70% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.
Shares of CR stock opened at $93.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Crane has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.89.
In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Crane by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Crane by 3.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Crane by 108.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 23.2% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.
About Crane
Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.
