Crane (NYSE:CR) PT Raised to $125.00

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $115.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.70% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of CR stock opened at $93.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Crane has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.89.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Crane by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Crane by 3.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Crane by 108.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 23.2% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

