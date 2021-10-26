Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 31,571 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,571 shares during the period. Webster Financial comprises approximately 1.4% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Webster Financial worth $44,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,584,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,901,000 after buying an additional 134,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Webster Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after buying an additional 690,843 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,976,000 after buying an additional 197,670 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,442,000 after buying an additional 370,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Webster Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

