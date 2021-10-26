Minto Apartment (MI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$29.89 million for the quarter.

