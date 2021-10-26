Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $86.93 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,766,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,401 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up about 2.8% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.60% of LKQ worth $86,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 40.1% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,387,000 after buying an additional 540,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

