Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Decreases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 936,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,830 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $33,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 284,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,808 shares of company stock valued at $21,524,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.