Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Boosts Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Skyline Champion accounts for 1.9% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $60,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SKY opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $66.82.
Several research firms recently commented on SKY. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.
In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
About Skyline Champion
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
