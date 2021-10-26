Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Boosts Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Skyline Champion accounts for 1.9% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $60,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $66.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.65 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SKY. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

