Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of PZA opened at C$11.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$373.90 million and a P/E ratio of 16.18. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$8.22 and a twelve month high of C$11.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.25.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$117.95 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.