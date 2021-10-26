Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

CSH.UN opened at C$12.22 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$9.40 and a 52-week high of C$13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of -643.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.80.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CSH.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, Director Virginia Ann Davis purchased 2,560 shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$33,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,354.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.