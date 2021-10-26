Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$10.37 on Tuesday. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$6.15 and a 1-year high of C$10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$556.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.31.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$556.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$539.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDT. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “$10.00” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price (up from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.96.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

