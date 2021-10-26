Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $25,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 555,431 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 75,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,939,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $218.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.59 and a 52 week high of $219.26.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

