EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $120.00 at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.95.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $94.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.1% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in EOG Resources by 50.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 724,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $58,170,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 118.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 40,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 21,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.