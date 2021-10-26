Amundi Invests $356.21 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Amundi purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,377,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,207,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.17% of AT&T as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,071,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 11.5% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.