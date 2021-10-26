Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.300-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.69 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.30-8.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

HUBB opened at $190.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $142.34 and a 12 month high of $209.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hubbell stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Hubbell worth $47,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

