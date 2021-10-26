New York Life Investments Alternatives Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

New York Life Investments Alternatives cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in SEA were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 36.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 5.8% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.75.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $348.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $155.10 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.48 and a 200-day moving average of $286.77. The company has a market capitalization of $187.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.30 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

