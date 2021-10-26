New York Life Investments Alternatives Sells 1,040 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

New York Life Investments Alternatives reduced its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 377.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.27.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

