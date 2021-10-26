Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,729 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $118.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $124.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.