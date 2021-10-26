New York Life Investments Alternatives Cuts Holdings in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

New York Life Investments Alternatives decreased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in ProQR Therapeutics were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 45.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,948,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,653,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

PRQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.31.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.56.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

