Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 18,573 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in F5 Networks by 67.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total transaction of $202,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,553.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,628 shares of company stock worth $2,171,409. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $208.28 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.41.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price target (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.