Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $8.51 Million Investment in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 750,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter valued at about $167,000.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

In other Community Bankers Trust news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $165,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,070 shares of company stock worth $12,136 over the last quarter.

ESXB stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.