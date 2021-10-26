New York Life Investments Alternatives Buys Shares of 8,285 Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,332,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,980,000 after buying an additional 49,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cowen by 31.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $45,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,882 shares of company stock worth $275,280 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 3.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on COWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

