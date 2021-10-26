New York Life Investments Alternatives Purchases New Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

