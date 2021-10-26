Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 302,003 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKEP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 53,912.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKEP opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

