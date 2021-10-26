Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Oak Valley Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 162.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the first quarter worth $194,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OVLY stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $145.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.52. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

