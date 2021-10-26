Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) to Hold

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. Vroom has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth $180,219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,772 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 50,043.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,320 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,358,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 331.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after buying an additional 2,995,454 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

