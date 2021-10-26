Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 72,293 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,293 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Ryerson worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryerson stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $997.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

