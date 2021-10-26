Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $306,000 Holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spok were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spok by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spok in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Spok during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the second quarter worth $122,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $196.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.27.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.72 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

