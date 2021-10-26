Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 31,994 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 335.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,994 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $128.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.71. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.46 and a beta of 1.09.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.30.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

