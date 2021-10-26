Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $101.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.00.

CCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

