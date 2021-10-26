Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

WNC opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $801.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 44.8% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 18.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 208,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wabash National by 3.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 24.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

