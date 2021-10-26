Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 491.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,919 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.19% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRQ stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.14.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter.

TRQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

