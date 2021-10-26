Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.25 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$9.41 on Tuesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$2.76 and a one year high of C$11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of C$977.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -784.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.82, for a total transaction of C$88,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,675,800.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

