Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FB opened at $328.69 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.26 and its 200-day moving average is $340.28. The firm has a market cap of $926.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.24.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,426,083 shares of company stock worth $867,082,128. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Facebook stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

