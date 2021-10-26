Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of FB opened at $328.69 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.26 and its 200-day moving average is $340.28. The firm has a market cap of $926.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.24.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Facebook stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.
