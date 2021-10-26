Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 74,769 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,969,000 after acquiring an additional 280,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

