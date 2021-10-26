Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 2,632 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 39.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after buying an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $52,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $35,512,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,498,000 after purchasing an additional 205,442 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $133.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $137.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.36.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

