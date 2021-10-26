DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $6.91 Million Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.37% of Castle Biosciences worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after buying an additional 151,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,074,000 after purchasing an additional 328,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 95.4% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 265,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 489,719 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $314,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,408 shares of company stock worth $6,329,426. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.80.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

