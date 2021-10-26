The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 39.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,478 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.04.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

