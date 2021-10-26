Andra AP fonden Cuts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Trimble were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 4.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,900.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.