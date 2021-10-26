DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys 6,940 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

