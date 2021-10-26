Diametric Capital LP Reduces Stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Diametric Capital LP reduced its position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,457 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 18,818 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Groupon were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 580,262 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Groupon by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 363,540 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter valued at about $12,015,000. Islet Management LP raised its holdings in Groupon by 69.2% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $27,800,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Groupon by 33,799.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,597 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 155,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.84 million, a PE ratio of 90.39 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.96 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

