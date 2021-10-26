Axe Price Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $180,569.05 and approximately $43,352.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.75 or 0.00556714 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

