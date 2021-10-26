Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.9% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 86,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,417,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,420,000 after acquiring an additional 364,361 shares during the period. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.8% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

UL stock opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.47. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

