Diametric Capital LP Has $474,000 Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Diametric Capital LP decreased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,129 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

