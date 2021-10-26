Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Holdings Decreased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 225,437 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $17,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.12. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -346.51%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

