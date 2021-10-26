NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 234,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,602,000 after purchasing an additional 332,854 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,698,000 after purchasing an additional 685,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NPTN opened at $9.58 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $499.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.94.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

