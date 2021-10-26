Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to Announce $1.28 EPS

Analysts forecast that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will report $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 287.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altus Midstream by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALTM opened at $61.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.03. Altus Midstream has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $91.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 284.36%.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

