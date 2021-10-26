Zacks: Analysts Expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Post -$2.86 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will announce ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.22). Mirati Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.96) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($11.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.94) to ($8.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($12.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.94) to ($8.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 231.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $186.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.58. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $131.46 and a twelve month high of $249.42.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

