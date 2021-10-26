Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after buying an additional 9,433,323 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,832 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,929 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.28.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

