-$0.11 EPS Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHEN shares. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,600,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,153,000 after buying an additional 86,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 68,892 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEN opened at $30.67 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.34.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

