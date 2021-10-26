Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Reaches $0.0953

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0953 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $296,422.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.19 or 0.00458517 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000446 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 45,336,603 coins and its circulating supply is 38,636,603 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUMOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.